Race car driver Trey Hutchens competing at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Bird Dog Traffic Control #14 car during the 2026 season opener

Bird Dog Traffic Control sponsors Trey Hutchens for 2026 season, kicking off with a strong Top 10 finish at Bowman Gray Stadium.

To come out of the first race of the season with Top 5 speed and a Top 10 finish shows the strength of this team.” — Bird Dog Traffic Control Representative

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bird Dog Traffic Control Announces Season Sponsorship of Trey Hutchens , Kicks Off Strong at Bowman Gray Stadium Bird Dog Traffic Control is proud to announce its official sponsorship of fourth-generation driver Trey Hutchens for the 2026 racing season, beginning with a strong showing in the Hayes Jewelers 200 Lap Modified Feature at Bowman Gray Stadium on April 18.Opening the season at one of the most historic and demanding short tracks in the country, Hutchens delivered an impressive performance in a competitive field of over 30 cars—qualifying 3rd and establishing early dominance in the 200-lap event.“Starting the weekend on the right foot qualifying third was something I was proud of,” said Hutchens. “Going into the race, I was optimistic that we weren’t only fast for one lap—but we’d be fast for all 200.”That confidence translated into race performance, as Hutchens ran inside the Top 5 for much of the early stages. After an on-track incident forced a strategic shift and a trip to pit road, the team fought back through the field—ultimately securing a 9th-place, lead-lap finish despite the adversity.“Even after all the carnage—we were still able to come away with a ninth-place, lead lap finish,” Hutchens added. “If we can continue to show that kind of speed, I feel like even better days are ahead.”As a fourth-generation driver from Winston-Salem, Hutchens brings both legacy and technical precision to the track. He began racing at age eleven and has competed across NASCAR’s top developmental and national series, including the ARCA Menards Series East and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series . Outside the car, he is a mechanical engineering valedictorian from NC State and works as a Vehicle Dynamics Software Engineer for General Motors, combining data and driving to elevate performance .Bird Dog Traffic Control’s season-long partnership with Hutchens reflects a shared commitment to precision, performance, and resilience.“To come out of the first race of the season with Top 5 speed and a Top 10 finish shows the strength of this team,” said a representative from Bird Dog Traffic Control. “We’re excited to support Trey not just for one race—but throughout the entire season as he builds on this momentum.”With the first race setting the tone, Hutchens and the Bird Dog Traffic Control #14 team now look ahead to the next event in two weeks, continuing their pursuit of strong finishes and podium contention throughout the 2026 season.

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