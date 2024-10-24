Seabrook Electrical Industries (SEI) Unveils New Brand Refresh to Power Future Growth in the Electrical Industry

SEI: Same Promise, New Look

Seabrook Electrical Industries announces a Q4 2024 rebrand, reflecting 40+ years of expertise and ongoing commitment to quality service with a fresh new look.

Our new logo symbolizes the progress we've made while staying true to our core values of reliability, safety, and quality” — Stacy Seabrook

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seabrook Electrical Industries (SEI), a leader in industrial electrical services with over 40 years of expertise, is proud to announce its company rebrand offering the same quality and customer service with a fresh new look., coming soon in Q4 of 2024. This rebrand reflects SEI’s ongoing evolution and commitment to innovation in delivering top-tier electrical installation, maintenance, and repair solutions. “Our new logo symbolizes the progress we've made while staying true to our core values of reliability, safety, and quality,” said Stacy Seabrook, CEO of SEI. "This rebrand is an exciting step forward, as it mirrors the dedication we bring to every project for our clients in Central North Carolina and beyond."The updated website, set to launch by the end of 2024, will offer enhanced features to provide a more user-friendly experience and detailed insights into SEI's services that reflects their current industry expertise, including the development of custom control panels, medium-voltage system installations, and 24/7 emergency electrical support.For more information about SEI’s rebrand and current industry updates, follow their company’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seabrookelectrical About Seabrook Electrical Industries (SEI)YOUR PRODUCTION IS OUR PRIORITY! - Founded in 1982, SEI is a trusted partner for industrial manufacturers, process engineering firms, and utility providers across North Carolina. The company is a UL-listed member with a steadfast commitment to safety, sustainability, and excellence in every project. Discover more at www.sei-sjs.com

