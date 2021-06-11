Grenada Building & Loan Association (GBLA) signs with Smart Solution for its Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite
Universa’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective suite of products continues to bring fintech to the CaribbeanAURORA, ON, CANADA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Solution is excited to announce that we have expanded our presence in the Caribbean, with a signing of the Grenada Building and Loan Association (GBLA) to convert to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Platform. GBLA, serving clients both in Grenada and further afield, is in the primary business of providing mortgages and loans to local customers, as well as to those interested in acquiring property on the island of Grenada. In order to meet the growing technological challenges, this switch from its legacy platform will enable GBLA to significantly enhance the overall services it provides to its members by taking advantage of the innovative digital capabilities within the Universa platform.
“The role and function of the Association have always been to provide housing facilities to Grenadians, particularly those in the middle- and lower-income brackets. Smart Solution’s Universa platform will be instrumental in realizing our vision and simultaneously aid us in incorporating those cutting-edge solutions needed in order to sustain a secure, technologically advanced and favourable financial environment for our members.” said John Miller, Executive Director of the Grenada Building and Loan Association said.
“We are proud to welcome GBLA and expand our presence in the Caribbean market, helping financial institutions who have chosen Smart Solution as their digital transformation partner for our robust technology platform, track record and expertise. Our focus is in continuously improving our solutions to maintain our strong value proposition and expand our offerings in this increasingly innovative field. We are eager to assist GBLA in realizing its vision and are assured that the flexibility and adaptive functionality of Universa will provide the perfect solution to drive GBLA’s initiative to its successful achievement,” said Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution.
About the Grenada Building and Loan Association (GBLA)
The Grenada Building and Loan Association was founded 96 years ago in November of 1925. From its small beginning, the Association has grown steadily over the years. Funding for activities and projects are generated from sale of Shares, Deposits and Investment in local legal mortgages. In the interim, it has also reached out beyond its borders to international investors and parties interested in acquiring homesteads to settle in Grenada. Today, GBLA boasts some 4,000 shareholders, 2,500 members and $50M in assets.
About Smart Solution
For over 35 years, Smart Solution and its group of companies has provided innovative core banking systems and financial management solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organisations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Credit Unions and innovative financial institutions in Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. It prides itself in its attention to detail and in its team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. Its strengths lie in its efficiency, its expertise, and its constant focus on innovation and rapid functionality improvements.
