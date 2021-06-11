Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,066 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE Proudly Shares Summer Learning Opportunities for Education Workforce

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) already has many exciting and engaging professional learning opportunities, trainings, office hours, Q&A sessions and more planned this summer to help support, rejuvenate and inspire Maine’s education workforce. Below are events and asynchronous options that are already planned and ready for registration.

Keep an eye on our Professional Development Calendar as more opportunities will be added, subscribe to the Maine DOE Newsroom to keep up with summer announcements and opportunities, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay connected!

Maine DOE Summer Schedule: Professional Learning, Training, & Office Hours

 Asynchronous Options:

In the Works:

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine DOE Proudly Shares Summer Learning Opportunities for Education Workforce

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.