Maine DOE Proudly Shares Summer Learning Opportunities for Education Workforce

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) already has many exciting and engaging professional learning opportunities, trainings, office hours, Q&A sessions and more planned this summer to help support, rejuvenate and inspire Maine’s education workforce. Below are events and asynchronous options that are already planned and ready for registration.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.