Lane Restrictions Start Next Week on Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot Townships, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 180 are advised that several construction projects continue next week between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

On Monday, June 14, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be placing traffic control devices along both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in preparation for the mill and resurfacing project between the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township and the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed in both directions.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

