PennDOT to Begin Project to Improve, Widen, Reconstruct 1.8 Miles of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Wednesday, June 23, on a project to improve, widen and reconstruct approximately 1.8 miles of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Johnson Highway to Township Line Road in Norristown and East Norriton and Whitpain townships, Montgomery County.

The project is a critical part of a multi-phase program to reconstruct, widen and improve travel on a 9.1-mile section of U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) and selected intersections between Johnson Highway in Norristown and Route 309 in Montgomery Township.

Under this section, PennDOT’s contractor will:

Reconstruct and widen U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from the existing two lanes to two lanes northbound, one lane southbound and a center turn lane from Johnson Highway to Township Line Road;

Install five-foot bicycle lanes in both directions along the entire project area;

Build new sidewalks at various locations;

Reconstruct one bridge and one box culvert;

Construct two sound walls and retaining walls;

Install new signals, signing and pavement markings;

Perform drainage improvements; and

Integrate Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow.

This improvement project will utilize staged construction and require an extensive amount of utility relocation operations. There will be lane closures on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) throughout the project area during off-peak travel hours. To reconstruct portions of the Johnson Highway, Germantown Pike, Township Line Road intersections with U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike), weekend detours will be implemented as needed.

Beginning Wednesday, June 23, through Friday 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) motorist can expect alternating lane closures in both directions between Township Line Road and Swede Road for roadway construction, clearing and utility relocation operations.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel in the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $54,307,555 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in fall 2027.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

