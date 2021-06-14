MyCommunity.Today Ready to Launch Ground-Breaking Social Interactive Networking App.

MyCommunity.Today provides a community centric, interactive social media & E-Commerce platform, specifically designed to allow local businesses to engage and promote their products and services within their local communities using MyCommunity.Today mobile Local Marketing Solutions Group (LMSG), offers the broadest and most efficient marketing solutions to national and international brands that drive revenue through local sales and marketing channels.

MyCommunity.Today, Inc. is ready to launch the MyCommunity.Today mobile app to help local businesses grow sales online; and consumers new levels of interaction.

The key message for consumers is that in one app you’ll have access to thousands of local merchants’ mobile apps and just-in-time coupons and deals from local merchants.” — Sai Agahi, Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity.Today, Inc.