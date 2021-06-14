MyCommunity.Today Ready to Launch Ground-Breaking Social Interactive Networking App.
MyCommunity.Today provides a community centric, interactive social media & E-Commerce platform, specifically designed to allow local businesses to engage and promote their products and services within their local communities using MyCommunity.Today mobile
MyCommunity.Today, Inc. is ready to launch the MyCommunity.Today mobile app to help local businesses grow sales online; and consumers new levels of interaction.
“Our goal at MyCommunity.Today is not only to develop the most innovative interactive social media and e-commerce platform to help local merchants grow their business in these trying times, but also to deploy Mobile specific and tailored solutions to tackle the growing and unmanaged challenge of mobile users trying to find and to shop at local businesses,” said Sai Agahi, Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity.Today, Inc.
According to Agahi, “The key message for consumers is that in one app you’ll have access to thousands of local merchants’ mobile apps and just-in-time coupons and deals from local merchants. One place, one login, one password, and one payment system to shop from thousands of local businesses. It truly is a world where YOU and your Community are the center of the universe.”
Sai continued, “Given that many of the small local merchants have suffered significantly due to COVID19 and have lost much of their sales to larger on-line businesses, we made it our mission at MyCommunity.Today to help those merchants get their clients back by giving every local business its own mobile App and e-commerce platform”.
This ground-breaking work is being spearheaded from a strategic alliance with Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc.
“We believe MyCommunity.Today’s unique Mobile App As A Service (MAAS) offering will truly enhance local merchants’ brand awareness, resulting in increased merchant sales and revenue. We look forward to seeing this breakthrough technology platform be adopted by all local merchants throughout the U.S.” said Al Croke, President and CEO of Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc.
According to Croke, “Local Marketing Solutions Group companies recently took substantial equity ownership in MyCommunity.Today to establish ongoing alignment of both companies' shared vision. Under the terms of this alliance, Local Marketing Solutions Group provides MyCommunity.Today with sales, marketing planning and execution functions which promote MyCommunity.Today’s services through its array of small business-facing subsidiaries to tens of thousands of their merchant clients.
To learn more about the launch visit: https://MYCTusa.com
About MyCommunity.Today, Inc.
MyCommunity.Today is a grassroots community technology company with the mission to improve people’s lives by increasing their engagement in the activities that enhance their local community. It also provides a community centric, interactive social media & E-Commerce platform, specifically designed to allow local businesses to engage and promote their products and services within their local communities using MyCommunity.Today mobile application. To learn more about MyCommunity.Today and its solutions, visit the Company’s website at https://mycommunity.today/.
About Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc.
Local Marketing Solutions Group (LMSG), a holding company, was formed in 2012 by the executive management team of JGSullivan Interactive Inc. The purpose of the holding company, through merger and acquisition activity, is to continue the expansion of offering the broadest and most efficient marketing solutions to national and international brands that drive revenue through local sales and marketing channels. LMSG provides marketing automation technology and a comprehensive set of supporting marketing services capabilities, allowing corporate marketing control of brand image while facilitating dissemination of product and service content and materials for local channels. For more information, please visit our website at https://lmsg.co.
MyCommunity.Today, Inc.:
Dr. Sai Agahi
Co-Founder and CEO of MyCommunity.Today, Inc..
contacts@mycommunity.today
Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc.:
Al Croke
President and CEO
Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc.
pr@lmsg.co
Source: Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc.
Brett Knobloch
Local Marketing Solutions Group
+1 312-475-2963
email us here