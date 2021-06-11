Martin and Common roads to be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Roseville for intersection rebuilding

Contact:

MDOT Office of Communications

COUNTY: Macomb

ROADWAYS: Martin Road Common Road

MARTIN ROAD CLOSURE DATE: Monday, June 14, 2021 6 a.m.

MARTIN ROAD REOPEN DATE: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 6 p.m.

COMMON ROAD CLOSURE DATE: Thursday, June 17, 2021 6 a.m.

COMMON ROAD REOPEN DATE: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 6 p.m.

PROJECT DETAILS: As part of the project to rebuild M-3, Martin Road and Common Road need to be closed at M-3 to allow crews to rebuild the intersections.

Martin Road: Weather permitting, Martin Road will be closed at M-3 at 6 a.m. Monday, June 14, and remain closed until 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Only local traffic will be allowed on Martin Road between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and Little Mack Avenue.

Common Road: Weather permitting, Common Road will also be closed at M-3 at 6 a.m. Thursday, June 17, and remain closed until 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Only local traffic will be allowed on Common Road between Utica Road and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue).

For more information about this project, visit https://www.MovingMacomb.org/.

DETOURS:

Martin Road Eastbound Martin Road traffic will be detoured to northbound M-97, then eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Little Mack Avenue to get back to eastbound Martin Road.

Westbound Martin Road will be detoured to northbound Little Mack Avenue, then westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound M-97 to get back to westbound Martin Road.

Common Road Northbound traffic on M-3 can access Common Road via northbound Utica Road to reach Common Road.

Southbound traffic on M-3 can access Common Road via westbound 13 Mile Road to southbound Utica Road to reach Common Road.