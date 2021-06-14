Houston Athletics, AAA Flag & Banner Announce New Partnership
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021
AAA Flag & Banner and the University of Houston Department of Athletics and Learfield IMG College, the University’s multimedia rights partner, have announced a new partnership agreement.
As part of the agreement, AAA Flag will now be recognized as a "Preferred Signage Partner of Houston Athletics.”
The two-year partnership calls for AAA Flag to work with Houston Athletics leadership to create impactful graphics that enhance the overall game day experience, as well as create unique and valuable branding opportunities for University sponsors and partners. AAA Flag, with its recent expansion into the Houston market, will help decorate TDECU Stadium, Fertitta Center, and other Houston campus facilities with custom printed banners and graphics for promotional, environmental and wayfinding purposes.
The Cougars open their 2021 football season on Sept. 4 against Texas Tech at NRG Stadium, with their first home game scheduled for Sept. 18 against Grambling State.
For AAA Flag & Banner, an industry leader in providing graphics and visual solutions to professional and collegiate sports teams and leagues, this new agreement further expands its footprint in the Texas market.
Jordan Schwartz, Vice President of Sports for AAA Flag & Banner said, "We are very proud to partner with the University of Houston, an institution and athletics program with such high standards of excellence, as well as an undeniably loyal and passionate fan base.”
About the University of Houston Athletics:
The University of Houston Department of Athletics sponsors 17 Division I sport programs and more than 400 student-athletes. It has been a proud member of The American Athletic Conference since the league's inception in 2013-14, claiming 26 conference championships and heightening its brand on a national stage during that time. The department claims 17 national championships, 154 conference championships and 1,040 All-Americans.
About AAA Flag & Banner:
AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality. For more information about AAA Flag & Banner, please visit www.aaaflag.com.
