Our Mayberry Launches Private Label Nonprofit Marketplaces

Cause-Driven Ecommerce Startup Empowers Nonprofits to Drive Fundraising Through Local Commerce

The private-label marketplace extends the current Our Mayberry platform directly to the nonprofit's own website” — CEO, Shawn Tacey

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mayberry has launched its latest innovation, enabling any nonprofit to add a cause-driven commerce marketplace to their website to raise money from everyday purchases. Partner businesses add their products or services to the marketplace, and in exchange for a contribution from each sale, the nonprofit promotes the marketplace and participating businesses to current and new supporters.

Our Mayberry connects businesses and nonprofits to create mutually beneficial online marketplaces where consumer purchases can be online or onsite from any type of business, including restaurants and hardware stores, as well as doctors, lawyers, and interior designers. It's the only cause-based platform that is so flexible and inclusive.

"The private-label marketplace extends the current Our Mayberry platform directly to the nonprofit's own website," said Our Mayberry CEO Shawn Tacey. "Adding this ability to shop on their website makes it even easier for nonprofits to promote their marketplaces and participating businesses, further enhancing their ability to transform everyday spending into everyday giving."

Tucson, Arizona based 4Tucson and Tacoma, Washington based Trufant Family Foundation, along with the Vashon, Washington chapter of Rotary International, are the first nonprofits to add a private label marketplace. "Mirroring our current Our Mayberry marketplace on our site will supercharge the impact of cause-based purchasing on our fundraising, and accelerate our efforts to help those in need in our community," said 4Tucson Founder and CEO Mark Harris.

Trufant Family Foundation Founder Marcus Trufant, noted that "our team already works hard to drive traffic to our own website. We can now leverage those efforts by adding cause-driven purchasing power. This should be a no-brainer for any nonprofit, because it's a win for them, their supporters, their business partners, and the community."

Our Mayberry operates in 7 states, and is generating growing interest from national nonprofits like Rotary. Our Mayberry is a driving force to help small businesses across the country (and soon, globally) expand their consumer base by tapping into the dedicated audiences of their nonprofit partners, while providing a new and sustainable source of funds for nonprofits.

About Our Mayberry: The Our Mayberry leadership team has worked with thousands of small businesses and developed leading e-commerce and fintech solutions. www.ourmayberry.com.

Contact:

Chris Backschies

206.919.4018

chris.backschies@ourmayberry.com

SOURCE Our Mayberry



Related Links

http://ourmayberry.com