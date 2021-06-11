Offender Pratt Absconds from ELC

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Greensboro, NC. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Offender Baxter Pratt (#0329408) is a 58-year-old African American male who stands 6’1” tall, weighs 220 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. He has a piercing on his left earlobe; scar on his left hand (1 ½” burn mark); scars on his right arm; and a scar on the right side of his chest. Pratt was serving active sentences for Habitual Felon, Possession of Stolen Goods and Felony Breaking and Entering. He had a projected release date of July 13, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.