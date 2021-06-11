Pennocks Bridge Road over White Clay Creek Closes in New London Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Pennocks Bridge Road over the West Branch of White Clay Creek in New London Township, Chester County, was closed today due to advanced deterioration to two interior steel beams of the structure discovered during a recent bridge inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured over Pennocks Bridge Road, State Road and Avondale Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

The Pennocks Road bridge was built in 1931. The single-span, steel stringer bridge is 27 feet long, 18 feet wide and carries approximately 527 vehicles per day. Prior to its closure, the bridge was posted for 3 tons.

The bridge will remain closed until PennDOT engineers assess the damage and develop a plan to repair the structure.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

