Route 1019 Butler Logan Road Closure Starts Monday in Frazer Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of Butler Logan Road (Route 1019) in Frazer Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, June 14 weather permitting.

Slide repair work requiring the closure of Butler Logan Road between Clarks Pike Road and Log Cabin Road will begin at approximately noon on Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide remediation work through Monday, June 28. Traffic will be detoured via Clarks Pike Road and Crawford Run Road.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

