Road Restriction Route 4003 Brownsville Road - Jefferson Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane restriction of Route 4003 located in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. The restriction is located between Route 4027 (Gillespie Road) and Route 201. The restriction began on Thursday, June 10 and will continue until further notice.

Th restriction is due to damage to the roadway due to possible mine subsidence. Warning signs are in place and traffic is being controlled by stops signs with flashing lights. The road is open to all traffic including truck and emergency vehicles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###