Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 14

06/11/2021

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 56 SR 56 Armstrong Twp. Mowing
RT 240 SR 240 Green Twp. Mowing
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Mowing
RT 403 SR 403 E. Mahoning, E. Wheatfield, Rayne Twp. Mowing
RT 954 SR 954 S., W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 1021 Pearce Hollow Rd. East Mahoning, Rayne Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1009 Laurel Run Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Patching
RT 1034 Gipsy Rd. Grant, Montgomery Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 2008 Powerplant Rd E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching
RT 2013 Rexis Rd. Buffington Twp. Patching
RT 2013 Wehrum Rd. Buffington, E. Wheatfield Twp. Patching
RT 2025 N. Harmony Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Patching
RT 3003 Tunnelton Rd. Conemaugh, Young Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3056 Old Route 56 Young Twp. Flushing
RT 4003 Creekside Rd. Rayne Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4008 Chambersville Rd. Rayne, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4010 Kimmel Rd. Rayne Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4011 Lutz School Rd. White Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4012 Short Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4033 Hudson Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

Distribution channels:


