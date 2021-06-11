Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 14
06/11/2021
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 56
|SR 56
|Armstrong Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 240
|SR 240
|Green Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 259
|SR 259
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 403
|SR 403
|E. Mahoning, E. Wheatfield, Rayne Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 954
|SR 954
|S., W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1021
|Pearce Hollow Rd.
|East Mahoning, Rayne Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1009
|Laurel Run Rd.
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1034
|Gipsy Rd.
|Grant, Montgomery Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 2008
|Powerplant Rd
|E., W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2013
|Rexis Rd.
|Buffington Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2013
|Wehrum Rd.
|Buffington, E. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2025
|N. Harmony Rd.
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Patching
|RT 3003
|Tunnelton Rd.
|Conemaugh, Young Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 3056
|Old Route 56
|Young Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 4003
|Creekside Rd.
|Rayne Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4008
|Chambersville Rd.
|Rayne, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4010
|Kimmel Rd.
|Rayne Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4011
|Lutz School Rd.
|White Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4012
|Short Rd.
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4033
|Hudson Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.