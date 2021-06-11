Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 14

06/11/2021 Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021. State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 56 SR 56 Armstrong Twp. Mowing RT 240 SR 240 Green Twp. Mowing RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Mowing RT 403 SR 403 E. Mahoning, E. Wheatfield, Rayne Twp. Mowing RT 954 SR 954 S., W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 1021 Pearce Hollow Rd. East Mahoning, Rayne Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1009 Laurel Run Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Patching RT 1034 Gipsy Rd. Grant, Montgomery Twp. Bridge Repair RT 2008 Powerplant Rd E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching RT 2013 Rexis Rd. Buffington Twp. Patching RT 2013 Wehrum Rd. Buffington, E. Wheatfield Twp. Patching RT 2025 N. Harmony Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Patching RT 3003 Tunnelton Rd. Conemaugh, Young Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 3056 Old Route 56 Young Twp. Flushing RT 4003 Creekside Rd. Rayne Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4008 Chambersville Rd. Rayne, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4008 Chambersville Rd. Rayne, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4010 Kimmel Rd. Rayne Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4011 Lutz School Rd. White Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4012 Short Rd. Cherryhill Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4033 Hudson Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.