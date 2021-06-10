Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Investors, startup leaders backing $100 million fund of funds proposal

Startup community leaders and investors alike are looking to rally support for a proposed $100 million state investment in a “fund of funds” contained in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal. 

“I’m excited about the venture fund because it’s the next step for Wisconsin,” WEDC CEO Missy Hughes said yesterday during a forum hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council. “I hope that folks who are on the line and here can continue to advocate for this, and hopefully we can get this rolling and really create this magnet for venture capital.” 

(Adapted from “Investors, startup leaders backing $100 million fund of funds proposal,” June 10, 2021, WisBusiness)

