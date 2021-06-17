DESIGNPOINT ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF SALES TEAM

The #1 Markforged Channel Sales team seeks to capitalize on the growing Additive Manufacturing marketplace

CLARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalizing on the accelerating growth of the additive industry, manufacturing Growth Advisor DesignPoint announced today that it is expanding its sales force. Recognized as the #1 Markforged Channel Sales team in North America as well as a SOLIDWORKS Diamond Club and Elite 190 member, DesignPoint seeks qualified candidates looking to capitalize on the growing 3D printing and design marketplace.

The additive manufacturing industry has grown from $2 billion in 2012 to an expected $18 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach $100+ billion by 2030. The expansion of its sales team will allow DesignPoint to keep apace of this expanding industry while maintaining its status as the premier growth advisory firm for manufacturers on the eastern seaboard.

“A diverse array of industries - aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial and the military, to name a few - are all turning to 3D design and printing to reduce their time to market and sidestep the increasingly unreliable supply chain,” said Co-Owner Fran Lairdieson. “DesignPoint is uniquely positioned to make an impact on those industries, and we seek new sales team members who share our passion and commitment to this sector.”

“DesignPoint’s culture sets us apart from other employers,” explained Co-Owner John Cioffi. “Our greatest asset is our people, and we’ve created a unique environment that demonstrates our commitment to our team.” In addition to competitive compensation and benefits packages, DesignPoint offers wellness and volunteer opportunities, flexible remote work options, and My Story™, a career development program that fosters open lines of communication between employees and management. “It’s a great place to work and a great industry for growth - a win-win”, concluded Cioffi.

A variety of sales positions are available. Interested applicants can visit www.design-point.com/careers/ to learn more.

