DesignPoint announces Keynote Speakers for More is Possible® 2021 Event: The Power of One/Won

More is Possible - DesignPoint More is Possible event Keynote Speaker Ken Clayton, Markforged More is Possible event Keynote Speaker Geoff Woods, The ONE Thing

Markforged’s Ken Clayton and The ONE Thing’s Geoff Woods will both provide keynote addresses at the landmark annual event.

Ken Clayton and Geoff Woods both exemplify innovation and excellence. They will inspire our attendees to harness the Power of One/Won and we can’t wait to welcome them to our More is Possible® event.”” — John Cioffi

CLARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s the One/Won thing we all need to drive success? Inspiration.

This October 21, inspiration strikes twice at DesignPoint’s More is Possible® 2021 event: The Power of One/Won with TWO exciting keynote speakers. DesignPoint, a Growth Advisor for Designers, Engineers, and Manufacturers, announced two prominent Keynote Speakers for its virtual More is Possible® 2021 Event on October 21. Markforged’s Ken Clayton and The ONE Thing’s Geoff Woods will both address guests at this annual event.

“Ken Clayton and Geoff Woods both exemplify innovation and excellence in their fields”, said DesignPoint Partner John Cioffi. “Their keynotes will inspire our attendees to harness the Power of One/Won on October 21, and we can’t wait to welcome them to our More is Possible® event.”

About Ken Clayton – Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Markforged

The Frontlines of Leadership

What does leadership really look like? Whether you’re in a corner office or on the shop floor, leadership is not defined by where you are (physically OR in the organizational chart). A true leader takes the initiative to innovate and accelerate every aspect of the business. Markforged’s Ken Clayton explains why you don’t need to sit at the top of the org chart to truly lead from the front.

Ken Clayton has served as Markforged’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales since March 2021. Previously, Mr. Clayton served as Chief Executive Officer of GoEngineer, Inc. from February 2020 through February 2021. Mr. Clayton previously spent more than 20 years at SOLIDWORKS within Dassault Systèmes SE, including as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales from January 2011 through February 2020 and Vice President of Americas from 2010-2011 and Vice President of North America from 2007-2010. Mr. Clayton holds a B.A. in Communications from California State University, Chico.

About Geoff Woods – Co-Founder & President - The ONE Thing

The ONE Thing to Unleash Extraordinary Results

Every person has too much to do and not enough time. The waste amplifies when you look across your entire team. When people can’t focus on what matters most, they work longer hours and sacrifice their personal lives. In this session, Geoff Woods discusses how to stop spending your time and start investing it so you can shift from being busy to being productive and achieve extraordinary results personally & professionally.

Geoff Woods is the Co-Founder & President of ProduKtive®, the training company behind the national bestseller The ONE Thing and the host of The ONE Thing podcast, which is in the top 5% of all podcasts in the world. Geoff is an advisor to executives ranging from small business owners to Fortune 500 CEOs, helping them design the future of work, and create cultures where people are clear on what matters most so they achieve extraordinary results.

About More is Possible® 2021 Event: The Power of One/Won

DesignPoint’s virtual More is Possible® event provides resources, industry insights, leadership strategies, and design tools that help businesses gain efficiencies and minimize risk. With interactive breakout sessions, a virtual tradeshow, and inspiring keynote speakers, businesses will harness The Power of One/Won at DesignPoint’s More is Possible® 2021 event. The agenda for this year’s event focuses on Technical Excellence and Business Transformation, including updates on SOLIDWORKS 2022, The 3DExperience Platform, Additive Manufacturing, and more.

Visit https://designpoint-mip-event.vfairs.com/ to learn more.