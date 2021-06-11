Cummins Turbo Technologies expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business segment of global power leader Cummins Inc., today announced plans to expand turbocharger manufacturing operations in Charleston County. The more than $10.7 million investment will create 252 new jobs.

Founded in 1919, Cummins Inc. specializes in designing, manufacturing and distributing a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products include diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components.

Operating out of two locations on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, Cummins Turbo Technologies’ expansion will allow the company the flexibility to optimize its network between remanufactured and new turbocharger products; leverage manufacturing capabilities and capital in one geographic location; and improve cost competitiveness of both remanufactured and new turbos.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Cummins Turbo Technologies team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Charleston County a $500,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“Our workforce at our Charleston Turbo Plant is critical to making Cummins Turbo Technologies the world-leader in air handling for commercial vehicles by exhibiting the teamwork and excellence necessary to deliver innovative, reliable turbocharger solutions. Our investment in the Charleston area will help us optimize our footprint and continue to be the top choice of our global customers.” -Cummins Turbo Technologies Vice President Shon Wright

“It is always exciting to see a business operating in South Carolina have this kind of success, and we couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Cummins Turbo Technologies on their expansion in Charleston County. This $10.7 million investment and the 252 jobs created from it are huge wins for the Palmetto State.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"South Carolina is known for making things, and making things well – and the growth of Cummins Turbo Technologies over the years is further proof that the Palmetto State has the network in place to support manufacturing companies of all types." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“As one of Charleston County’s most long-standing corporate citizens, Cummins Turbo Technologies has been a major employer in our community for the past 30 years. We applaud their steadfast and long-standing commitment to our county and look forward to a continued partnership.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor