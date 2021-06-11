Lane Closures Planned for North Loop 289 Frontage Road

LUBBOCK – TxDOT is scheduled to make pavement repairs to the eastbound frontage road on north Loop 289, between North Avenue P and I-27, starting Monday, June 14, 2021.

The work will require the frontage road and eastbound Loop exit-ramp to I-27 to be closed to all traffic. The closures will allow TxDOT crews to safety make repairs and resurface the frontage road.

The operation is expected to take two days to complete, weather permitting. Drivers should anticipate daytime frontage road and exit-ramp closures until work is completed.