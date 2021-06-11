Commerce announces opening of Technical Skills Training Grant

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the application window for the Technical Skill Training Grant is anticipated to open on June 15.

“We saw tremendous success with the first round of this grant in fall 2020 when we launched it using Coronavirus Relief Funds with the intention of helping displaced workers develop new skills and pursue new opportunities in North Dakota,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said. “We have supported the launch and expansion of programs in several sectors across the state, including health care, information technology, welding and commercial driver’s license training. We are thrilled to once again provide this support to public and private sector training providers as we work together to meet the state’s workforce needs.”

Although a wide range of programs may qualify, Commerce anticipates that skilled trades and labor training programs are well-suited to develop accelerated programming or expand capacity in existing programs.

New and existing programs that began after March 1, 2020, may qualify for this grant to support operating and participation expenses for current participants.

Commerce was allocated $1 million by the 67th Legislative Assembly to administer the Technical Skills Training Grant to support accelerated, skills-based and hands-on workforce training programs.

More information and the Technical Skills Training Grant application can be found at belegendary.link/Technical-Skills-Training-Grant.