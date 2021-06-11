Fayetteville

Jun 11, 2021

Contact Information: Jessica Coscia (919) 202-0708 jessica.coscia@milvets.nc.gov

Army birthday celebration to be held at Segra Stadium

Fayetteville, N.C. – On Monday, June 14 at 1 p.m., a cake cutting ceremony will be held at Segra Stadium to celebrate the U. S. Army’s 246th birthday. The event is hosted by the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Association of the United States Army (Braxton Bragg Chapter), Fort Bragg, the City of Fayetteville and Cumberland County.

Speakers will include the North Carolina Assistant Secretary of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Ariel Aponte, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Scott Pence, Fayetteville Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Jensen and Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Chair Charles Evans.

“Whenever our nation has called, the United States Army has answered, and today, we celebrate the continued service, strength, professionalism and bravery that our soldiers have demonstrated for 246 years,” N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Assistant Secretary of Military Affairs Ariel Aponte said. “In North Carolina – home to Fort Bragg, the largest U.S. Army base by population – we honor our Soldiers and Army Civilians, including those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice, and their families. It is because of their steadfast determination the Army will proudly celebrate many more birthdays in the future – and we will stand proudly by their side.”

Media members are invited to attend the Army birthday celebration.

Link to the history of Army birthdays: https://history.army.mil/html/faq/branches.html

