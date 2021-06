THE P3 GROUP BREAKS GROUND ON THE BULL DOG EARLY LEARNING ACADEMY UNDER A PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP IN RECORD 78 DAYS

BULL DOG EARLY LEARNING ACADEMY The P3 Group, Inc.

This P3 with Harrisburg, IL School District is just the second K-12 public-private partnership in the Country and the first by an African American Developer.

HARRISBURG, IL, USA, June 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The P3 Group, Inc. broke ground on the Bull Dog Early Learning Academy under a public-private partnership (P3) with the Harrisburg, Illinois School District. This project is just the second K-12 public-private partnership in the Country. The school district entered into a development agreement with The P3 Group on March 16, 2021. Construction started in an earth shattering 78 days after the agreement was execute. Dee Brown , President & CEO of The P3 Group said, “We started with an idea on a napkin just 78 days ago. This rapid delivery proves that public-private partnerships offer substantial benefits to the public sector and the community.” Founded in 2013, The P3 Group, Inc. is the nation’s largest African American owned P3 development company.