2021-06-10 14:36:41.427 Friends Split $70,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

David Degouff and Cody Bledsoe of Peculiar enjoy playing Missouri Lottery jackpot games together, and they had decided if either of them ever won, they would split the prize between them. 

That day came sooner than they were expecting when the friends discovered their Show Me Cash ticket from the May 22 drawing won the jackpot of $70,000. 

Degouff said they picked their numbers on the winning ticket by looking at past winning numbers and choosing randomly from those. 

“Cody was the one who actually picked the numbers,” Degouff said. “It was amazing to nail it like that!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Good Times Liquor & Bait, 361 Legend Lane in Peculiar, and matched all five numbers drawn – 1, 5, 8, 18 and 23 – to win the jackpot prize.

Show Me Cash  is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. 

In FY20, players in Cass County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $11.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

