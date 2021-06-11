2021-06-11 08:57:20.433 $100,000 Scratchers Win in Hillsboro

2021-06-11 08:57:20.433

April Yokley of Hillsboro claimed a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “200X The Money” Scratchers ticket on June 1 in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fish’s Quick Stop, 12973 Highway 21, in De Soto.

“200X The Money” is a $20 game with more than $22.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including another second-tier prize of $100,000 and a top prize of $2 million.

Active Scratchers games can be entered via the Lottery’s app or online at MOLottery.com to earn rewards points that can be redeemed for prizes or drawing entries, as well as to receive automatic entry into “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.

In FY20, players in Jefferson County won more than $34.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers received more than $3.2 million in commissions and bonuses. More than $10.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county- including more than $808,000 for programs in the Hillsboro R-III school district and $1.5 million for Jefferson College.