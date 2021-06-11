Kishore Pallapothu's Loyalty And Love To The Society And The Constitution Of Country

Kishore Pallapothu came to the US to pursue a career in computer science. He went on to gain name and fame for his work in the IT field.

A tech guru, an entrepreneur, an investor, a philanthropist; Kishore Pallapothu is all of them and much more. His commitment to ensuring a poverty-free US is commendable. His loyalty and love for his adopted country is evident from the success of the career enhancement program he runs under the aegis of SkillWiki, a non-profit organisation founded by him.Aptly called "Invest In Yourself," this program is aimed at providing low-wage workers with a chance to realise their dreams. Pallapothu says that with better training low-wage earners can get better jobs and have a better tomorrow. He feels that the world has become very competitive now. There is an urgent need for people to look beyond the realm of academics and acquire appropriate skills to sustain and grow. He envisages SkillWiki as a centre of excellence and knowledge that provides training and consultancy to create a new-age talent pool.As a founder CEO, Kishore Pallapothu aims to successfully bridge the skill gap currently present between the industry requirements and a student's academic output. His vision and mission are to make every learner industry-ready by giving him an equal opportunity.This is not all. Pollapothu has been actively engaged in several non-profit organisations like the West Valley Community Services that provide housing, food and other support services to the homeless and the needy. Even the recent pandemic saw Pallapothu come to the forefront and organise a fund-raiser for the healthcare workers who are front lining the fight against the dreaded global pandemic. By raising thousands of dollars online, Pallapothu has purchased and supplied PPE kits along with other required equipment to the COVID warriors in California.Such is his dedication towards the United States of America that he tries to uplift society in every way he can. He is an excellent man, someone who can be trusted to rise to the occasion whenever needed for the good of his country. He has always taken a proactive approach towards solving poverty issues that plague society. It was his understanding that unless a permanent solution was found, poverty could not be eliminated, which led him to form the career development program.With 800plus successful students trained and placed, this program is a resounding success. The results obtained were glaringly apparent to everyone and he was awarded the ASA Elevate awards for the same.