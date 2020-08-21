Kishore Pallapothu Admires Local Heroes During COVID-19 Pandemic
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kishore Pallapothu, a well-known business figure from Cupertino, CA, has showered his praises on the local heroes, the healthcare workers, during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also been making contributions to support the professionals and support staff and has also started fundraisers.
Pallapothu said, “When we all look at healthcare workers, we find inspiration in them. They go to work every day to keep us all safe while putting their own health and lives at great risk. I believe that everyone including the business community, the public, and the government should admire the efforts of our local heroes.”
The Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Workers
To the patients, their families, and the community, healthcare workers look strong in the face of this pandemic. However, many psychiatrists have raised concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the mental health of these professionals. The healthcare systems are on the verge of getting overwhelmed. In fact, the system has not seen such a medical emergency, at least not for the current generation of healthcare workers.
The number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase and the infections are becoming increasingly complex, as the virus seems to be evolving. In the absence of a vaccine and a medicine for direct treatment of the condition, there is lots of uncertainty among doctors, nurses, and other support workers. The resultant impact on their mental and physical health is massive.
Admiration & Support from the Local Community
The Cupertino local community has been quite vocal about its support for the ‘heroes’. Kishore Pallapothu is one of the important members of this business community. “Our healthcare workers are our line of defense against this pandemic. They need all our support, at all levels. This is important to help them keep their high spirits while they fight this battle for all of us,” he said.
Pallapothu further added, “Our Covid-19 heroes also need our financial support.”
The pandemic has also put a lot of pressure on the financial situation of California hospitals. Before coronavirus made its impact felt, the state hospitals averaged a quarter of a million inpatient and 4 million outpatient visits a month. But hospitals were forced to discontinue non-urgent and elective care after recommendations from the US Surgeon General, state authorities, and medical organizations. This caused a significant decline in operational revenues.
Most healthcare workers have faced significant shortages in PPE kits and other equipment. While hospitals have suffered a decline in revenue, they have also experienced an increase in costs related to Covid-19 treatment. This is where the support of businesses and the larger community is important for these institutions and their staff.
“Our support for our local heroes goes beyond our appreciation for what they are doing,” Pallapothu said. “We have also launched fundraisers to make support our local hospitals to make life easier for our healthcare workers,” he further added.
Kishore Pallapothu has local businesses in the areas of technology products & services sector. . He has also been an active member of the local community, known for his philanthropic initiatives.
For more information about his support and initiatives during these difficult times under the pandemic, it is recommended to contact him directly or his offices.
Kishore Pallapothu
