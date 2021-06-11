Music Against Child Labour Competition: Winners Revealed
The results of the MACL Competition were announced today, during the World Day Against Child Labour event in the context of the International Labour Conference.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The results of the Music Against Child Labour Competition were announced today, during the World Day Against Child Labour event that took place within the context of the International Labour Conference.
In 2021, the ILO, JM International (JMI) and partners organised the first-ever Music Against Child Labour competition, on the occasion of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour. The competition invited professional and amateur musicians to submit songs that raise awareness and encourage listeners (governments, social partners or the general public) to stand against child labour.
Running from February to May, the competition received entries by artists from over 50 countries in all regions of the world, submitting more than 200 songs.
The competition received support and was judged by the following renowned artists:
- A.R. Rahman, Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician, and composer (India)
- Laura Pausini, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning singer and songwriter, Oscar nominee (Italy)
- Ralph Johnson, Grammy Award-Winning musician, composer, and founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire (USA)
- Juan Diego Flórez, Awarded international opera singer and philanthropist (Peru)
- Lokua Kanza, Internationally renowned songwriter, composer, and producer (the Democratic Republic of the Congo)
MACL WINNERS 2021
The official winners of the 2021 Music Against Child Labour competition as decided by the celebrity jury are:
Global Category Winner - Bernice, from Burkina Faso, with her song Mpa koss yé (J’ai pas demandé)
Born in 1992 in Ouagadougou, Bernice is a singer, performer and composer. As a child, she joined the youth orchestra AVM, where she took her first steps in live music at the age of 15. Self-taught, she trained herself by imitating artists she admired and composing her own songs. Her journey is strewn with karaoke competitions, singing contests and her love for music, which literally goes beyond understanding. Since 2015, she has been a member of some of the most popular bands in Ouagadougou as a vocal lead. Since then she has been coveted by international and national artists for their performances on stage.
Grassroots Category: MCAZ Students band, from Zimbabwe, with their song Vana Ava (Children)
The MCAZ (short for Music Crossroads Academy Zimbabwe) band is a union of young musicians who are students at the Music Academy in Harare, Zimbabwe. Spending most of their time at the Academy, the practice time normally evolve into the establishment of interesting musical student-led projects, as the MCAZ Students Band. The band comprises 7 young musicians: Tinotenda Joseph Zingapeta (bass guitar), Bradley Tonderai Sibiya (saxophone), Panashe Arundel Matoi (saxophone), Carl Nathan Tinarwo (lead guitar), Mary Anibal (vocals and mbira), Tanaka Blessing Mushangi (keyboard), Abraham Victor T Samukodza (drums). Despite being in its infancy, the band has already performed at social events and special days for several NGOs in Harare. During days like international music day, international women's month, 16 days of activism against gender-based violence etc, the band works together to create conscious musical productions that serve to communicate powerful messages to the local community.
The Celebrity Jury also selected the winners of the competition’s CLEAR Cotton category. The ILO’s CLEAR Cotton Project is active in Burkina Faso, Mali, Pakistan, and Peru. This special award category was open to national artists with songs highlighting issues concerning cotton production and its value chain. The CLEAR Cotton winners will be announced and showcased during the national World Day Against Child Labour celebrations in June.
To learn more about the winning artists and watch their amazing live performances, subscribe to the MACL Youtube Channel and visit the MACL Facebook page.
