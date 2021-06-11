Hourglass – Irresitible Reggae Vibes by Ben Barbic
EINPresswire.com/ --
Meet Ben Barbic:
California bay born and raised Ben Barbic is a multi-talented, genre-blending singer, songwriter, musician and producer.
Ben has been an avid music lover since he got his first programmable keyboard at the age of 5 yrs old. By 7 he was already a budding songwriter and wrote his first song. He told us: “It was an ode to Martinelli Apple Juice in those little bottles, which I happen to be drinking at the time. It started with; I found a can of apple juice, all covered with leaves,” (Ben laughs).
That was the beginning of a lifelong passion for music, which he has continually developed, drawing his influences from his emotions, feelings and life experiences.
His first introduction in the music industry was with hip-hop, but it was reggae that stole his heart. He told us: ” If you had to put me in a scene, it would definitely be reggae. I love the music, culture and vibe of the thing.”
Although Ben’s core genre is reggae, he skillfully infuses his style with dashes of hip-hop, dancehall and pop, to create a unique and appealing sound. His versatility and originality have been gaining much attention in the music industry and he just had a guest appearance on the well-known podcast “Moment 2 Moment”. Check it out here:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7cScPnD2OCQ31J8g0IWBBp?si=CY1jk12bQ3eEx0UjFaX6FA&dl_branch=1
Hourglass:
“Hourglass” is an addictive reggae vibe track where Ben dazzles us with impressively constructed rhythmic verses, which showcase sporadic super speedy lyrical delivery.
With carefree energy and an incredibly catchy tune that keeps your body moving and grooving, this song stays with you, enticing you to return for more.
Ben has a beautifully smooth and charismatic voice that is a delight to listen to. His emotive expression in the delivery of the lyrics “and the time like sand in the hourglass”, connects strongly with the listener.
This gentle reminder alerts us to the realisation that time does slip through our fingers, just like sand. When we asked Ben about the inspiration for this song he told us: “we only have so much time to live life. So, live with no regrets and do the things you love. Live Free.”
“Hourglass” with its chilled reggae vibes and pleasing delivery will charm any listener and if you enjoy music from artists such as Collie Buddz and Fat Freddy’s Drop, then Ben Barbic will fit perfectly on your reggae playlist.
Listen to “Hourglass” on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/3GU2sBExa1fgwc6EuJcgaT?si=4907c54ef53b454b
What’s next for Ben Barbic:
Ben is constantly striving to better his music and keep things fresh and exciting. He has several new projects gearing up for release this year, remember to keep an eye out for them.
In the meantime, he has a message for all his listeners: “Search endlessly for your personal passions. Once you find them don’t let anything take you off your path. I approach life with the motto that I’m only stopping when I’m dead. Until that day, I will only walk forward on my path. I try and give a message to everyone to enjoy life and try to find the best version of themselves. If you wake up every day and say, “This could be the best day of my life”, it sets a certain tone. With music and life, I’m searching for the best it can be. This is the only way I know how to live it. I hope you ride with me on this journey.”
Follow and support this artist here:
https://www.benbarbicmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/benbarbicmusic
https://twitter.com/benbarbic
Ginger Ray
Meet Ben Barbic:
California bay born and raised Ben Barbic is a multi-talented, genre-blending singer, songwriter, musician and producer.
Ben has been an avid music lover since he got his first programmable keyboard at the age of 5 yrs old. By 7 he was already a budding songwriter and wrote his first song. He told us: “It was an ode to Martinelli Apple Juice in those little bottles, which I happen to be drinking at the time. It started with; I found a can of apple juice, all covered with leaves,” (Ben laughs).
That was the beginning of a lifelong passion for music, which he has continually developed, drawing his influences from his emotions, feelings and life experiences.
His first introduction in the music industry was with hip-hop, but it was reggae that stole his heart. He told us: ” If you had to put me in a scene, it would definitely be reggae. I love the music, culture and vibe of the thing.”
Although Ben’s core genre is reggae, he skillfully infuses his style with dashes of hip-hop, dancehall and pop, to create a unique and appealing sound. His versatility and originality have been gaining much attention in the music industry and he just had a guest appearance on the well-known podcast “Moment 2 Moment”. Check it out here:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7cScPnD2OCQ31J8g0IWBBp?si=CY1jk12bQ3eEx0UjFaX6FA&dl_branch=1
Hourglass:
“Hourglass” is an addictive reggae vibe track where Ben dazzles us with impressively constructed rhythmic verses, which showcase sporadic super speedy lyrical delivery.
With carefree energy and an incredibly catchy tune that keeps your body moving and grooving, this song stays with you, enticing you to return for more.
Ben has a beautifully smooth and charismatic voice that is a delight to listen to. His emotive expression in the delivery of the lyrics “and the time like sand in the hourglass”, connects strongly with the listener.
This gentle reminder alerts us to the realisation that time does slip through our fingers, just like sand. When we asked Ben about the inspiration for this song he told us: “we only have so much time to live life. So, live with no regrets and do the things you love. Live Free.”
“Hourglass” with its chilled reggae vibes and pleasing delivery will charm any listener and if you enjoy music from artists such as Collie Buddz and Fat Freddy’s Drop, then Ben Barbic will fit perfectly on your reggae playlist.
Listen to “Hourglass” on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/3GU2sBExa1fgwc6EuJcgaT?si=4907c54ef53b454b
What’s next for Ben Barbic:
Ben is constantly striving to better his music and keep things fresh and exciting. He has several new projects gearing up for release this year, remember to keep an eye out for them.
In the meantime, he has a message for all his listeners: “Search endlessly for your personal passions. Once you find them don’t let anything take you off your path. I approach life with the motto that I’m only stopping when I’m dead. Until that day, I will only walk forward on my path. I try and give a message to everyone to enjoy life and try to find the best version of themselves. If you wake up every day and say, “This could be the best day of my life”, it sets a certain tone. With music and life, I’m searching for the best it can be. This is the only way I know how to live it. I hope you ride with me on this journey.”
Follow and support this artist here:
https://www.benbarbicmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/benbarbicmusic
https://twitter.com/benbarbic
Ginger Ray
Music Blog PR
ginger@musicblogpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn