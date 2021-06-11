Copa America: Brazilian Supreme Court docket guidelines event can go forward

President Bolsonaro said the decision to host the tournament was not up for discussion

Host: Brazil Dates: 13 June to 10 July Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app

The Copa America, which is set to start on Sunday, can go ahead in Brazil, the country’s Supreme Court has decided.

Judges held an emergency session on Thursday to consider requests to halt the competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was argued that hosting the tournament would endanger the lives of thousands of people.

The judges said that the Brazilian constitution did not give the court the power to block it.

But they said that state governors and city mayors should do more to ensure “appropriate health protocols” are respected.

They also expressed their dismay at President Jair Bolsonaro’s last-minute decision to stage the tournament, which will be held with no fans in stadiums.

Teams face mandatory testing every 48 hours. Their movements will be restricted and they will travel to host…