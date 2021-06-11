Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,084 in the last 365 days.

Copa America: Brazilian Supreme Court docket guidelines event can go forward

President Bolsonaro said the decision to host the tournament was not up for discussion
Host: Brazil Dates: 13 June to 10 July Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app

The Copa America, which is set to start on Sunday, can go ahead in Brazil, the country’s Supreme Court has decided.

Judges held an emergency session on Thursday to consider requests to halt the competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was argued that hosting the tournament would endanger the lives of thousands of people.

The judges said that the Brazilian constitution did not give the court the power to block it.

But they said that state governors and city mayors should do more to ensure “appropriate health protocols” are respected.

They also expressed their dismay at President Jair Bolsonaro’s last-minute decision to stage the tournament, which will be held with no fans in stadiums.

Teams face mandatory testing every 48 hours. Their movements will be restricted and they will travel to host…

You just read:

Copa America: Brazilian Supreme Court docket guidelines event can go forward

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.