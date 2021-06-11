Master Insight Coach, John Strasser, Gives Thoughts on the New FDA Alzheimer's Drug Approved in Nearly 20 Years

John Strasser2

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the use of the experimental drug aducanumab for early phases of Alzheimer's disease -- despite an FDA advisory committee concluding last year that there is not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of the treatment. The FDA has not approved a new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years.

Master Insight Coach, John Strasser, has a personal connection to this disease and believes this new drug might not be the solution. "As the grandson of an Alzheimer’s patient, I know what it’s like when someone you love can’t remember. Families of people with this deadly disease are desperate for anything that could slow down its progression," states Strasser.

The drug was developed for patients with mild cognitive impairment, not severe dementia, and intended to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease -- not just ease symptoms.

Strasser continues, "Most of the suffering that comes from Alzheimer’s comes from an unwillingness to accept the diagnosis rather than the diagnosis itself. For my grandmother, in the beginning accepting her own impermanence was the hardest part."



It is estimated that there are approximately 44 million people worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. In the U.S., an estimated 5.5 million people of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease. Of these, around 5.3 million are 65 and older and 200,000 are younger and have early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

"As a professional life coach, I understand the nature of being human, and one aspect of our humanity is avoidance. People constantly avoid. A drug that has been shown in trials to barely help, however, won’t help, and in the end, you can’t avoid it. Even if the drug worked to slow down the effects of Alzheimer’s, it would only slow down the natural process of accepting life. When my grandmother finally accepted her path in life, she stopped suffering," concludes Strasser.

