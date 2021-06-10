Joint Investigation Results in Indictment of Former Fentress County Deputy

FENTRESS COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has led to the indictment of a former Fentress County deputy on theft charges.

In March 2020, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations brought forth by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office involving Johnny C. Dishman (DOB 11/28/70). During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Dishman, who at the time was serving as a deputy, used his county issued fuel card for personal use. He is no longer employed by the agency.

Last week, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dishman with one count of Theft over $2,500, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and one count of Official Misconduct. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $2,500 bond.