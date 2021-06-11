JournalOwl® Launches 21-Day Writing Challenges
Writing enthusiasts and diary keepers follow a 21-day guided journey to overcome bad habits and create positive living patterns with JournalOwl
— Kailey Lentsch, MSW
JournalOwl® recently launched a series of 21-day journaling challenges designed to help people cultivate stronger faith, courage, and calmness in their lives. Writing enthusiasts, diary keepers, and journalers from around the world can now band together to improve their perspectives on life with this free online journal. The gratitude challenge asks the journaler to write a thank you letter to someone in their life on their very first day. It is their choice whether they want to electronically send the thank you letter to the person, or keep it just for themselves. As each day progresses, journalers can keep track of their improving moods as they dive deeper and deeper into a newly formed perspective of abundance.
The calmness journal challenge takes the writing enthusiast through a video-guided breathing exercise known as the 4-7-8 technique before asking them a series of prompted questions. Each day, the writer is asked to explore a topic that relates closely to cultivating calm and peace in their lives. To keep the writer motivated over 21-days, the system is designed to send an automated SMS text or e-mail each day with the new journal prompt question to write about for the day. After 21 days of consecutive writing, the journaler is awarded a badge to proudly display on their profile.
The faith challenge is rooted in Christianity but can help people from all walks of faith. Every day, the journaler is greeted with new Bible scripture about faith. Then they are asked a question to write about for that day. A few sample questions with associated scripture that JournalOwl's Faith Challenge asks its writing enthusiasts include:
1 Timothy 4:12
”Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.”
Journal Prompt: How can you overcome stereotypes people may hold about young people through your good faith and actions?
Proverbs 1:8-9
“Listen, my son, to your father’s instruction and do not forsake your mother’s teaching. They will be a garland to grace your head and a chain to adorn your neck.”
Journal Prompt: Write about some important advice your parents have given you that has helped in your life.
Proverbs 1:10
“My son, if sinners entice you, do not give in to them.”
Journal Prompt: Write about a time you felt pressured by your peers. How were you able to overcome temptation?
Colossians 4:6
“Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”
Journal Prompt: How do you respond to someone who asks you about your faith? How do you share the Word of God?
Jeremiah 29:11
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
Journal Prompt: Write about your future plans and goals. How are your plans lifted up and supported by your faith?
JournalOwl's Chief Editor, Kailey Lentsch MSW, adds “Many people seek out wisdom and guidance from the Bible when they are struggling with a particular emotion or difficult circumstance. It is full of verses about comfort for the brokenhearted, encouragement for the disheartened, and peace for the anxious.” Lentsch goes onto say, “The Bible also has a lot to offer to someone in the pursuit of happiness. However, finding these verses can sometimes be difficult because the word ‘happy’ only appears in the Bible about eight times.” To help its users cultivate faith and expand their knowledge of the Bible, Kailey contributes a monthly guide with her most recent contribution about what happiness means in the Bible.
JournalOwl is completely free to diary keepers, writing enthusiasts, and journalers. People can sign-up at JournalOwl’s website, join a challenge, start writing, and begin changing their perspective on life. JournalOwl is also building a global network of coaches, therapists, and counselors who are available to help people 1:1 through secure video counseling and coaching. Journalers can also speak to faith-based counselors about a wide array of challenges they are facing in life.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is refreshingly simple journaling and life coaching software for everyday people seeking a more positive perspective on life. Our online diary is the first step for many people in their mental journey. Integrated with JournalOwl TouchPoints, a schedule-free online video therapy practice add-on, counselors are equipped with all the tools necessary to keep communication private & confidential. Launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our singular goal is to help people maintain a healthy perspective on life with everyday writing and coaching.
Kailey Lentsch
JournalOwl
