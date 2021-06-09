Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California Supreme Court Says Killer Can Be Granted Clemency

The California Supreme Court says Gov. Gavin Newsom can grant clemency to a man serving a life sentence for killing a woman during a 1980 robbery. The governor needs permission from at least four of the seven Supreme Court justices to grant clemency to an inmate who has more than one felony conviction.

