The state Supreme Court allowed prosecutors Wednesday to go to trial on assault and mayhem charges against four inmates who are accused of taking part in a riot at Pelican Bay State Prison but not of ...
Jun 9, 2021
Calif. Supreme Court lets charges in Pelican Bay prison riot go to trial
