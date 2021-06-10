Tennessee and North Carolina Secretaries of State Make a Friendly Wager on NCAA Super Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall have made a friendly wager on the outcome of this weekend’s matchup of the Vanderbilt University Commodores against the East Carolina University Pirates in the Super Regional round of the NCAA College World Series.

“I’m confident the reigning world champion Commodores will make the Pirates walk the plank,” said Secretary Hargett. “If East Carolina wins, I’ll send my friend Secretary Marshall some delicious Nashville hot chicken. Anchor Down!”

“The Pirates have landed in Nashville and will not leave without taking the treasure from Vandy,” proclaimed Sec. Marshall. “The Commodores will go down with the ship. If they fend off our Pirates, I will send my friend Sec. Hargett our trademark Eastern North Carolina BBQ.”

The Super Regional round in Nashville is a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.