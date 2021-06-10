Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Deputy Indicted, Accused of Misconduct

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Fentress County deputy.

In October 2020, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating Derek Cull Richards (DOB 12/29/78) after the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department discovered possible misconduct.  During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Richards, while serving as a deputy, sold his agency issued AR-15 rifle for personal gain. Investigators were able to track down and recover the weapon. Richards is no longer employed by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department.

Last week, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Richards with one count of Official Misconduct. This afternoon, he turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

