Fish salvage order issued for the Big Wood River below Magic Dam and Richfield Canal diversion

The Big Wood Canal Company recently notified Fish and Game that they will be closing the gates in Magic Dam on June 10, 2021 leading to substantial flow reductions or cessation of flow which functionally de-waters the Big Wood River below the dam and the Richfield Canal. The gates are closing significantly earlier than normal due to ongoing regional drought conditions in the Big Wood River basin.

Magic Reservoir water levels are extremely low due to drought conditions.

Effective June 10, 2021 Fish and Game has ordered that bag and possession limits be removed on portions of the Big Wood River below the dam. The boundaries of the fish salvage are from a point beginning at the railroad trestle, approximately 1.25 miles downstream of the dam, extending to the State Highway 75 Bridge. The order also includes the Richfield Canal from the upstream point of diversion from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River near Richfield, Idaho.

Anglers are reminded that some areas of the Richfield Canal may be on private property so permission must be obtained from the landowner prior to fishing in these areas.

A valid 2021 fishing license is required to salvage fish.

Fish may be taken by any method, except by firearms, chemicals or electric current.

If you have questions contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.