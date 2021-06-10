Jay Baby Black Releases New EP "The Vault"
Music Artist Jay Baby Black Just Released an Incredible new EPPALM BEACH , CA, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Baby Black has just released a new EP called "The Vault". The Florida rapper is fresh off the release with his long-awaited release, and he's back with some very soulful tunes. Jay Baby Black really shows his versatility on this project, including everything from rap to R&B. If you're looking for some great music that will take you through all the highs and lows of life, then listen to Jay Baby Black's latest work! The song is available on Spotify, and all other music platforms! Jay Baby Black has been making music for years, previously releasing songs such as "Lotto Ones" and "Trafficking. Jay baby black mixes a fresh rap style with soulful lyrics that are authentic and heavy-hitting.
Jay Baby-Black can be found on Instagram @blackbabyjay
Keep an eye out for this artist, Baby Black plans to release more music soon! Stream him on Spotify now!
