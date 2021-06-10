Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,160 in the last 365 days.

Jay Baby Black Releases New EP "The Vault"

Music Artist Jay Baby Black Just Released an Incredible new EP

PALM BEACH , CA, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Baby Black has just released a new EP called "The Vault". The Florida rapper is fresh off the release with his long-awaited release, and he's back with some very soulful tunes. Jay Baby Black really shows his versatility on this project, including everything from rap to R&B. If you're looking for some great music that will take you through all the highs and lows of life, then listen to Jay Baby Black's latest work! The song is available on Spotify, and all other music platforms! Jay Baby Black has been making music for years, previously releasing songs such as "Lotto Ones" and "Trafficking. Jay baby black mixes a fresh rap style with soulful lyrics that are authentic and heavy-hitting.



Jay Baby-Black can be found on Instagram @blackbabyjay



Keep an eye out for this artist, Baby Black plans to release more music soon! Stream him on Spotify now!





Keywords: Music, artist, rap, Jay Baby Black.

Devan Leos
DDigital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Jay Baby Black Releases New EP "The Vault"

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.