Vermont Days Offers Free State Park and Historic Site Access - COVID-19 Vaccine will also be available at State Parks across Vermont

Vermont Days Offers Free Fishing and Free Access to State Parks and Historic Sites This Weekend COVID-19 Vaccine will also be available at State Parks across Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – The annual Vermont Days Weekend will be held this coming weekend, June 12-13, 2021, offering an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of summer and to explore Vermont’s fishing, state parks and historic culture. As the state continues its push to 80% of eligible Vermonters receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-up clinics will be held at numerous State Parks across the state.

All Vermont State Park day-use areas and all state-owned Historic Sites will be open at no charge. Saturday is free fishing day, the one day of the summer when anyone can fish in Vermont without a license. It’s also a day for history: the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will offer free admission on Saturday, June 12.

“Vermont Days is a great opportunity to get out and explore the state, especially this year when we are all looking forward to spending time with friends and family again,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham. “This weekend also invites people to try something new and discover the amazing experiences available at our State Historic Sites and State Parks. We hope those Vermonters who have yet to get vaccinated, will consider visiting a pop-clinic during their outdoor adventures this weekend.”

State Parks hosting vaccine clinics this weekend:

Friday, June 11

Lake Shaftsbury State Park, Shaftsbury – 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Saturday, June 12

Emerald Lake State Park, East Dorset - 3:00pm to 5:00pm

Alburgh Dunes State Park, Alburgh - 11:00am to 3:00pm

Boulder Beach State Park, Groton - 11:00am to 2:00pm

Carmi State Park, Enosburg Falls – 9:00am to 11:00am

Jamaica State Park, Jamaica – 9:00am to 11:00am

Silver Lake State Park, Barnard – 10:00am to 12:00pm

Waterbury Center State Park, Waterbury – 10:00am to 2:00pm

Sunday, June 13

Bomoseen State Park, Castleton – 9:00am to 11:00am

Branbury State Park, Brandon – 11:00am to 2:00pm

Camp Plymouth State Park, Ludlow – 9:00am to 11:00am

Crystal Lake State Park, Barton – 9:00am to 11:00am

Elmore State Park, Elmore – 10:00am to 2:00pm

Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle – 1:30pm to 3:00pm

Kill Kare State Park, St. Albans – 11:00am to 1:00pm

Lake St. Catherine State Park, Poultney – 11:30am to 1:30pm

Quechee State Park, Hartford – 9:00am to 11:00am

Sand Bar State Park, Milton – 10:30am to 12:30pm

For more information on Vermont Days, visit VermontDays.com. For additional walk-up vaccine sites visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine

