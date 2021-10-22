Carmakers’ Strategies in Shared & Smart Mobility

Carmakers’ Strategies in Smart & Shared Mobility AUTO2X Automotive Intelligence and Reserach Free-Floating Fleet increased substantially in 2020 leading to a 26% rise in overall fleet

Online car purchases are fuelled by e-commerce rise. The pandemic is pushing carmakers and auto dealerships to rethink their digital retail channels and accelerate their online e-commerce offerings.” — AUTO2X

LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report examines how carmakers are positioned in Smart Mobility across services such as car-sharing, ride-hailing, connected parking, electric vehicle charging, online car sales and robo-taxis. Deliverables:

- Competitor analysis of key carmakers in Mobility Services segmented by capabilities in 15 key Mobility modes, technology competence and winning business models.

- Assessment of their Mobility Portfolio: Technology: e.g. AI expertise; Strategy: investment in start-ups, partnerships, pilots, AMoD; and Market position and leadership

- The state-of-the-art for the different business models in Smart Mobility

- The evolution of the mobility landscape, with a focus on key enablers, critical markets, winning strategies and the impact of mobility as a service to different stakeholder.

Learn about the strategies and roadmaps of leading carmakers in ride-hailing, car-sharing, micro-mobility, EV charging among other business models.

Understand how the dynamics of Mobility-as-a-Service will evolve by 2030 in China, Europe and the USA.

Understand how carmakers are positioned in Smart and Shared Mobility across 10 business models:

B2C & P2P car-sharing, free-float and station-based

Taxi / P2P ride-hailing, incl. electrified fleets

Automated Mobility On Demand (AMOD_ / robotaxis

Micro-Mobility (e-bikes, e-scooters, other)

Multi-modal transport (e.g. Moovel)

Connected parking (e.g. Park Now)

Electric vehicle charging, such as VW’s Elli

Online car sales and subscription services

Urban Air Mobility investments & strategies

Other Aftersales services (e.g., predictive maintenance, battery swapping, etc.

Players are joining forces in mobility to avoid disruption from new entrants

Car sharing and ride sharing are two of the forms of transportation that have attracted a lot of interest and investment since the remaining types are highly fragmented. Leading carmakers are racing to position themselves to take advantage of new opportunities and compete with new entrants.

Daimler’s with Car2Go leads B2C Car sharing and in 2019 announced a deeper strategy shift to focus on mobility with its restructuring. Also, it has announced an alliance with BMW Group to merge their business units and offer customers a single source of urban mobility. Each company will hold 50% of the new joint venture.

Waymo and Cruise have dominated AV testing in California in the previous years, according to data provided by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.