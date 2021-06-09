2021-06-09 14:57:16.287 New Game Choice Results In $2 Million Scratchers Win

2021-06-09 14:57:16.287

After deciding to give the Missouri Lottery’s “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” Scratchers ticket a shot, Hebah Zaben of St. Louis won one of the game’s $2 million top prizes.

“This is the first time I played it,” she said. “I usually play $5 [tickets], Powerball or Mega Millions.”

Her winning ticket was purchased at Gas Mart, 4036 Bayless Ave., in St. Louis.

Zaben said she is not sure what made her decide to try the $20 game, but after revealing the $2 million prize all on one winning number, she is glad she did.

“I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “My heartbeat won’t stop from the happiness.”

Zaben said she believes the prize will bring a sense of stability to her life, while also allowing her to continue her education.

“$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” has $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including one other $2 million top prize and three $100,000 prizes. Unclaimed prizes for all games are available on the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app. All Missouri Lottery offices are open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Prizes may also be claimed via mail. For more information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com.