Claire Chandler: The Leaders Secret Weapon
Claire Chandler helps leaders succeed by facilitating quick impact sessions which help leaders build self-awareness and achieve breakthroughs.
Organizations have turned their focus on selling and have forgotten to bring along the employees. If you don’t believe in the product, you won't achieve the ambitious vision you set out to achieve.”LONG BRANCH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire Chandler, president and founder of Talent Boost, is known as The Leader’s Secret Weapon for a good reason. Research has indicated that up to 70% of new leaders fail within 18 months due to poor vision or improper guidance. She cures workplace misery by fixing the most significant impact on a company’s culture - its leaders’ behaviour.
— Claire Chandler
Chandler helps ambitious, mission-forward companies scale with fewer growing pains and bottlenecks. She facilitates quick-impact sessions, which help leaders build self-awareness, glean insights and achieve breakthroughs that translate into better leaders and more enthusiastic employees.
Chandler's knowledge is derived from her varied and storied career. She started in the communications industry before switching to Human Resources later on.
“I am a corporate survivor and spent two decades in corporate America. I am passionate about talent leadership and development. I specialize in tapping into the leadership DNA within companies of all sizes to bring out the best in their leadership. This is so that they can drive sustainable profitability by accelerating the performance of their people,” said Chandler speaking exclusively on the Billionaires in Boxers Global Podcast hosted by Phil Pelucha.
Chandler’s vast experience has made her realize that most businesses use the “plug and pray” method when installing new leaders rather than apply a consistent, repeatable process that validates the candidate’s suitability for a leadership role. Yet, following a procedure is the best way to smooth the transition into a leadership role and help the leader eventually achieve A-level performance.
“As a species, leaders of startups are not about structure and process, they are about the grand idea, and they use that energy, relying upon their passion as the magnet to pull them toward their mission. As a result, they are people-driven and process-averse,” she said.
Team morale between leaders and team members is vital for a team to succeed, more than ever amidst the fourth industrial revolution. Entrepreneurs need to constantly innovate to show that they can do things that AI cannot. Chandler has noted that non-effective communication between leaders and staff is a big reason why leaders fail. She assists in establishing healthy communication channels.
“Organizations have turned their focus on selling and have forgotten to bring along the employees. Employees are brand ambassadors. If they don’t believe in the product, you will never achieve the ambitious vision you set out to achieve, and you will only be mediocre at best. That is why a lot of businesses are paying more attention to onboarding employees. It’s a huge opportunity that many leaders miss,” said Chandler.
One of the common mistakes that entrepreneurs make is becoming comfortable but afraid of criticism. Chandler believes that it is vital for all aspiring leaders to constantly associate themselves with other leaders who will continually challenge them in terms of ideas and direction. Leaders need to learn how to view criticism as a potential learning experience rather than taking it to heart.
“If you only want to surround yourself with yes people, prepare to stagnate your growth while you lose your best people. Your competition will beat you because that is not a way to grow your business. A lot of leaders are afraid to ask for feedback. As a leader, you must develop a thick skin, but that is easier said than done,” said Chandler.
A realist, Chandler does concede that some people are just not cut out to be leaders. However, she does believe that most people are capable of improving their leadership skills.
“A percentage of the population are not coachable, but the overwhelming majority of people have it within them to become genuine leaders. A simple test to see if you are a leader is to turn around: If there is nobody following you, you are not a leader. Talent Boost is built on the mantra that talent is not born; it’s boosted,” she said.
Claire Chandler
Talent Boost
+1 973-727-2156
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn