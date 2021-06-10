Update: Pavement Preservation Project to Begin on Route 283 in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A 2.43-mile pavement preservation project on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster County, is scheduled to begin Sunday, June 20. The project initially was scheduled to begin Sunday, June 13.

This pavement preservation project consists of diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, guide rail updates, and pavement marking updates from Conewago Creek at the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Road Bridge spanning Route 283.

The contractor will work from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of work during those hours on Friday and Saturday nights. Lane closures will be in place during work hours.

There will also be ramp closures at Route 743. Updated press releases will be issued prior to ramp closures.

This project is expected to be completed by October of 2021.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,481,246 project.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018