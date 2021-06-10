District-Wide Guiderail Repair Project Set to Begin Next Week

Montoursville, PA – A district-wide guiderail repair project is set to begin next week in Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, and Bradford Counties.

On Tuesday, June 15, the contractor Penn Line Services, Inc., will begin performing guiderail repairs, installation, and other miscellaneous construction along several routes in various municipalities throughout these counties.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures in each direction on two-lane roadways and full lane closures on four-lane roadways. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Penn Line Service, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $1,200,000 guiderail replacement project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

