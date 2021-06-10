IDNR Announces Summer Urban Fishing Clinics in Southern Illinois
Fishing instructors present information on fish and other aquatic life, rules and regulations for fishing, as well as basic instruction on baiting a hook, tying a knot, casting, important tactics on how to catch fish, and how to handle and return fish to the water. As part of each clinic, participants are provided with rods, reels, bait and tackle for catch-and-release fishing. Current health and safety protocols will be observed.
The locations and schedules for southern Illinois clinics this summer are listed below. For more information on fishing opportunities in Illinois, check the I Fish Illinois website at www.ifishillinois.org.
IDNR Urban Fishing Program 2021 Summer Clinics in Southern Illinois
Frank Holten State Recreation Area, East St. Louis Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021 Two clinics each day - 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-874-7920 or 618-250-2446
Gordon F. Moore Community Park, Alton Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021 Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-917-6296
Evergreen Park, Carbondale Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021 Two clinics each day - 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations required – please call 217-415-0043
Glazebrook Park, Godfrey Monday through Friday through June 30, 2021 only Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-466-1483 or 618-604-5865
Veterans Park, Mt. Vernon Monday through Friday through July 9, 2021 Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-314-0437
Woodland Park, Collinsville Monday through Wednesday, June 14-16, 2021 only 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-2:30p each day Reservations/Information: 618-346-7529
Belk Park, Wood River Monday through Friday, June 21-25, 2021 only Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-917-6296
Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton Tuesday through Saturday, July 6-10, 2021 only 11:00a-12:30p and 4:00-5:30p; Open fishing: 12:30-4:00p Reservations/Information: 618-604-5465 or 618-786-3323
Foundation Park, Centralia Monday through Friday – July 13-Aug. 13, 2021 Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-314-0437
Bryant Park, Bethalto Monday through Friday, July 13-23, 2021 only Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-874-7920
LeClaire Park, Edwardsville July 27-30, 2021 and Aug. 2-5, 2021 only Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-692-7538 or 618-604-5465
Wock Lake, Jerseyville Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7, 2021 Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-604-5465
