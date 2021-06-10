IDNR Announces Summer Urban Fishing Clinics in Southern Illinois

GRAFTON, Ill. – Learning how to fish is fun and free for youngsters and families during Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban Fishing Program summer fishing clinics at select locations throughout southern Illinois. The free clinics are open to kids, families, seniors, and groups interested in learning to fish and enjoying a day outdoors.

Fishing instructors present information on fish and other aquatic life, rules and regulations for fishing, as well as basic instruction on baiting a hook, tying a knot, casting, important tactics on how to catch fish, and how to handle and return fish to the water. As part of each clinic, participants are provided with rods, reels, bait and tackle for catch-and-release fishing. Current health and safety protocols will be observed.

The locations and schedules for southern Illinois clinics this summer are listed below. For more information on fishing opportunities in Illinois, check the I Fish Illinois website at www.ifishillinois.org.

IDNR Urban Fishing Program 2021 Summer Clinics in Southern Illinois

Frank Holten State Recreation Area, East St. Louis Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021 Two clinics each day - 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-874-7920 or 618-250-2446

Gordon F. Moore Community Park, Alton Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021 Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-917-6296

Evergreen Park, Carbondale Monday through Friday through Aug. 13, 2021 Two clinics each day - 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations required – please call 217-415-0043

Glazebrook Park, Godfrey Monday through Friday through June 30, 2021 only Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-466-1483 or 618-604-5865

Veterans Park, Mt. Vernon Monday through Friday through July 9, 2021 Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-314-0437

Woodland Park, Collinsville Monday through Wednesday, June 14-16, 2021 only 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-2:30p each day Reservations/Information: 618-346-7529

Belk Park, Wood River Monday through Friday, June 21-25, 2021 only Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-917-6296

Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton Tuesday through Saturday, July 6-10, 2021 only 11:00a-12:30p and 4:00-5:30p; Open fishing: 12:30-4:00p Reservations/Information: 618-604-5465 or 618-786-3323

Foundation Park, Centralia Monday through Friday – July 13-Aug. 13, 2021 Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-314-0437

Bryant Park, Bethalto Monday through Friday, July 13-23, 2021 only Two clinics each day – 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-874-7920

LeClaire Park, Edwardsville July 27-30, 2021 and Aug. 2-5, 2021 only Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-692-7538 or 618-604-5465

Wock Lake, Jerseyville Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7, 2021 Two clinics each day -- 9:00-11:30a and 1:00-3:30p Reservations/Information: 618-604-5465

