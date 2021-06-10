Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
21B102198/Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Max Trenosky                        

STATION:     Westminster                

CONTACT#:  802-254-2382

 

DATE/TIME:  06-05-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Eager Road, Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

VICTIM: Gloria J. Cristelli

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06-05-21, a resident of Newfane contacted the State Police because during the overnight hours on 06-04-21, a unknown person(s) entered onto their property on Upper Eager Road and damaged several windows of a garage.

 

As part of an ongoing investigation, State Police are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

