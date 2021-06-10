21B102198/Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

DATE/TIME: 06-05-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Eager Road, Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

VICTIM: Gloria J. Cristelli

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06-05-21, a resident of Newfane contacted the State Police because during the overnight hours on 06-04-21, a unknown person(s) entered onto their property on Upper Eager Road and damaged several windows of a garage.

As part of an ongoing investigation, State Police are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.