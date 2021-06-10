Spur 264 Hunt County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that work to improve Spur 264 in Quinlan, Texas, as part of the Quinlan Bypass will begin June 14. The work will extend along Spur 264 from Meyers Avenue to County Road 2304.

The contractor, RPM Construction, will close this portion of the road as part of the ongoing Quinlan Bypass project. This portion of Spur 264 will close to through traffic, but business and residential access will be maintained while this work is underway, officials said.

The closure is expected to last until Aug. 1, 2021, weather permitting. Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to find and use alternate travel routes while this project is underway. The closure will allow the contractor to make intersection improvements at Spur 264 and State Highway 34 where they intersect with State Highway 276.

The Quinlan Bypass is a non-freeway, five-lane roadway that will extend along State Highway 276 from .04 miles east of FM 36 to State Highway 34 in Quinlan, Texas. This project is valued at more than $14 million and the target completion date is July 2022, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.