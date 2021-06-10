Compass Development Marketing Group Names Industry Leader Krysen Heathwood as Senior Managing Director
as Senior Managing Director of Western U.S. Developments
Veteran Producer to Head Client Relations
Compass Development Marketing Group (CDMG) a division of Compass, providing game-changing sales and marketing services for luxury urban residential developments, is strengthening its presence in the expanding Western U.S. market, naming highly-respected industry leader, Krysen Heathwood, as Senior Managing Director, Market Development and Client Relations on the West Coast.
In this role Heathwood leads strategic growth, designing distinct properties for today’s buyers with a focus on building long term relationships with CDMG clients.
“We are thrilled to welcome Krysen back to the Compass family,” says Sandra Eaton, CDMG’s Head of the Western Region. “Krysen’s tremendous record of success and depth of experience in attracting and launching new developments is unsurpassed and will strongly benefit our efforts on the West Coast.”
Having collaborated with upwards of 150 developers and capital partners, Heathwood’s expertise is drawn from her previous work with S & P and The Mark Company, now CDMG. During her nearly two decades with The Mark Company as a former principal and managing partner, Heathwood acted as chief strategist, successfully marketing and selling more than 10,000 units in projects that spanned from urban residential to conversions and premier luxury new construction.
In Krysen’s former role, she led the marketing and sales efforts at Stanly Ranch, an Auberge Resorts Collection in Napa Valley and will continue so in her new role with Compass Development Marketing Group.
“My return to Compass Development Marketing Group, the new development division of Compass, is an amazing opportunity with a world-class organization,” says Heathwood. “The expert team combined with the #1 agent distribution network and distinct reach to buyers, provides services to our developer and capital clients that are one-of-a-kind. Our sales results and unmatched performance on our developments is our priority.”
“Krysen is the pre-eminent new development consultant for the West Coast’s most successful developers,” says Justin D’Adamo, Head of New Development for Compass Development Marketing Group. “As we continue to grow our presence throughout the Western Region, our clients and the CDMG team can rely on Krysen’s expertise to provide added strategy and leadership in the Western region.”
Compass Development Marketing Group compliments Compass, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the U.S. with its impressive portfolio of over $16B of new, urban residential developments in key U.S. markets, from New York, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Austin and Miami to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville and Atlanta.
About Compass Development Marketing Group From project inception to building sellout, Compass Development Marketing Group partners with the world’s most forward-thinking developers and innovative architects through the lifespan of a project. Leveraging tenured expertise and the industry’s most powerful technological resources, we provide strategic advice for record-breaking results. The company offers a comprehensive range of developer services, including research and analysis, planning and design, marketing and sales for luxury real estate. With nationwide representation in over 200 Compass offices, CDMG empowers residential developers with an unparalleled sales footprint in the United States. Licensed as Compass. For more information, visit https://www.compass.com/development
