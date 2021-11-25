181 Fremont Names Carmen Legarda Director of Sales
San Francisco, Calif., November 21, 2021 – 181 Fremont developer Jay Paul Company Chief Investment Officer Matt Lituchy announced today the promotion of Carmen Legarda to Director of Sales for San Francisco’s iconic high-rise luxury residences, 181 Fremont. Legarda has been with the 181 Fremont sales team since February 2019.
In her new role, Legarda leads the sales team for the luxury residences of San Francisco’s award-winning tower, 181 Fremont, a project of Compass Development Marketing Group. Building on four years in New York City as a real estate agent, Legarda joined The Mark Company in 2017 as a new development project coordinator prior the brand’s acquisition by Compass.
“Carmen has shown great leadership and vision at 181 Fremont through multiple sales and event seasons. We are delighted to announce her promotion as Director of Sales for San Francisco’s most luxurious residences," says Lituchy.
Standing as San Francisco’s most luxurious residential tower, the 181 Fremont Residences crown the top of 181 Fremont, the tallest mixed-use building West of the Mississippi. The 802’ tower’s central location in the East Cut invites easy access to Silicon Valley and is surrounded by icons of technology including Salesforce, Facebook, Google and Twitter. Designed for 55 discerning owners, 181 Fremont creates a boutique environment of privacy, security and the ultimate expression of urban luxury living.
About Jay Paul Company
Jay Paul Company is a San Francisco-based privately held real estate firm. Over the past 40 years, the company has developed more than 12 million square feet of prime office and research space throughout California—with an additional 6 million square feet in active development—for the high tech, bio science, defense and retail industries. Led by industry leader Jay Paul, the company specializes in the acquisition, development and management of large scale, environmentally sustainable projects for such companies as Apple, Facebook, LinkedIn, Northrop Grumman, , Microsoft, Google and Amazon. For more information, visit http://www.jaypaul.com/
About Compass Development Marketing Group
From project inception to building sellout, Compass Development Marketing Group partners with the world’s most forward-thinking developers and innovative architects through the lifespan of a project. Leveraging tenured expertise and the industry’s most powerful technological resources, we provide strategic advice for record-breaking results. The company offers a comprehensive range of developer services, including research and analysis, planning and design, marketing and sales for luxury real estate. With nationwide representation in over 200 Compass offices, CDMG empowers residential developers with an unparalleled sales footprint in the United States. Licensed as Compass. For more information, visit https://www.compass.com/development
Contact for Media: Terri Tiffany Terri@SandHillPRPartners.com 650 387-7720
Terri Robbins Tiffany
Sand Hill PR Partners
+1 650-387-7720
terri@sandhillprpartners.com